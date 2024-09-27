UAE’s Redwood Tech to invest in Indian game streaming platform Loco

UAE’s tech investment company Redwood Tech is investing a significant capital in the Indian game streaming platform Loco, fueling the platform’s global expansion efforts. As part of the transaction, existing investors will be provided with an exit.

As part of this rollout, Loco will be announcing new partnerships with major gaming companies, esports athletes, and streamers, helping it deliver the best gaming content to its users. The platform has previously partnered with large publishers like Krafton, Activision, Ubisoft, and Riot Games, as well as global giants like the NBA and FIFAe, and will look forward to extending these relationships to new markets.

Loco co-founders Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh said, “This investment is a recognition of the immense work done by our team in the past few years. Gaming is an integral part of the cultural zeitgeist globally, and we look forward to building a platform that is at the heart of this global movement. Live streaming enables authentic connection in a way that other mediums can’t match, and we want to put the fan at the center of this experience.”

Loco has built communities across various games such as BGMI, Free Fire, Call of Duty Mobile, Clash of Clans, Grand Theft Auto (GTA), and Valorant. This investment will enable the platform to enter multiple new markets within the next 12 months.