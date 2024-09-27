Crunchyroll and Casio to be present at India’s Mela! Mela! Anime Japan festival

Spira Spica

Anime streaming giant Crunchyroll and Japanese electronics company Casio will be present at Indian anime festival Mela! Mela! Anime Japan (MMAJ). The festival is an anime culture celebration and will take place at Pacific Mall, Delhi from 28 to 29 September.

The Crunchyroll booth will feature a game inspired by Shunsuke Ishikawa’s Blue Lock anime with various prizes to win. The booth will include a special photo-op station for fans to capture memorable moments. Fans can get a chance to receive merchandise like swag bags, postcards and stickers at the booth.

The anime streaming company will host a fan screening of the first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc, as well as host performances from Japanese pop rock band Spira Spica and DJ Kazu at the event.

Casio will set up a booth showcasing its range of G-Shock watches. The booth is designed by anime artist Jazyl Homavazir, who has created the Beast Legion web manga. Homavazir’s booth design will tell two stories: the origin story behind the creation of the watch brand, and an anime-inspired battle where a villain attempts to destroy the brand’s manga watch, highlighting the brand’s core attribute of Absolute Toughness.

The limited-edition G-Shock manga series of watches, GA-2100MNG-2A and GA-2100MNG-7A, will be available for purchase for just two days at the event. Other products from the G-Shock brand such as the GBM-2100 series from the G-Steel range will be available at the event.

Alongside the watch displays, Casio will host an interactive engagement zone featuring the popular reflex-testing game, Batak. Attendees can participate once a day, and the highest scorer will have a chance to win a G-Shock watch.