‘The Penguin’ streams on JioCinema in six Indian languages

American filmmaker Matt Reeves’ (The War for the Planet of the Apes, Cloverfield) The Penguin, a spin-off show based in the Batman Epic Crime Saga universe, will be streaming on JioCinema Premium in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

The series is based on the titular DC character Oswald Cobblepot (or Oz Cobb), who first appeared in Detective Comics #58 released in December 1941 by American comic book writers Bill Finger and Bob Kane who also co-created the popular superhero Batman. Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin, is a mob boss and a common adversary of Batman in the comics.

The show stars Irish actor Colin Farrell (Thirteen Lives, Voyagers) in the titular role of this eight-episode HBO Original limited series from DC Studios. The show is set after the events of The Batman (2022) by Reeves, and acts as a vital link to its forthcoming sequel.

Starring alongside Farrell are Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

JioCinema Premium have released a CGI video showcasing Oz Cobb, Gotham’s infamous criminal and kingpin, driving through in his purple Maserati. The video teases the viewers with the tagline “Mumbai will be his.”