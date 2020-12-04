Total War: Warhammer 2’s ‘The Twisted & The Twilight’ DLC is out and it looks stunning

Total War: Warhammer 2‘s latest DLC, The Twisted & The Twilight, has been released now. The new DLC is a Lord Pack, featuring two new Legendary Lords to Warhammer 2. The Lords are Throt The Unclean and the Sisters of Twilight.



Not only does it introduce the titular foes, Throt the Unclean and the Sisters of Twilight, to the game, it’ll also be adding a pantheon of new legendary heroes, terrifying beasts, and even campaign and faction mechanics. Also, this release trailer is a great way to brush up on what, exactly, is going down in the forests of Nagaroth.

The Sisters of Twilight, Naestra and Arahan, are equipped with a bow and a spear, and survey the battlefield from the back of a Great Eagle or Forest Dragon. Throt The Unclean is a Master Mutator of Clan Moulder. He uses his Whip of Domination to break the will of his enemies.

Aside from the Lord Pack, Warhammer 2 is also getting some free content and an update to the Wood Elves faction.