INTRODUCTION

Destiny 2 is a popular online multiplayer first-person shooter known for its engaging player vs. player (PvP) battles. Choosing the best PvP pulse rifle in these high-stakes matches can make all the difference. Pulse rifles are versatile and deadly weapons that offer balanced damage output and range. This article will guide you in selecting the best PvP pulse rifle in Destiny 2 for your specific playstyle.

We’ve compiled a list of the Top 7 pulse rifles that excel in PvP gameplay. We’ll discuss their unique features, ideal perk combinations, and how to obtain them. By the end of this article, you’ll have all the knowledge you need to dominate the Crucible with your chosen pulse rifle.

Get ready to unleash your competitive edge and climb the ranks with the best PvP pulse rifles in Destiny 2.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

In this article, we have explored the Top 7 PvP pulse rifles in Destiny 2, including their unique features, ideal perk combinations, and how to obtain them. Additionally, we have discussed factors to consider when choosing a PvP pulse rifle, honourable mentions, and tips for mastering pulse rifles in PvP. To summarize, here are the key takeaways:

Weapon Stats, Perks and Rolls, and Archetype are crucial factors to consider when choosing the best PvP pulse rifle in Destiny 2. The Top 7 PvP pulse rifles are BXR-55 Battler, The Messenger, Chattering Bone, Outbreak Perfected, Vigilance Wing, Insidious, and Revision Zero. Some honourable mentions include New Purpose and Smite of Merain, which can still hold their own in The Crucible. To master pulse rifles in PvP, focus on landing headshots, controlling recoil, playing to your weapon’s strengths, and experimenting with different perk rolls.

By understanding these key takeaways and applying them to your gameplay, you can elevate your performance in The Crucible and dominate the battlefield with your chosen pulse rifle.

While we encourage players to improve their skills and enjoy the challenge of Destiny 2’s PvP battles, we understand that some players may struggle or find it difficult to progress. If you find yourself in this situation, consider using Destiny 2 boosting services to help you reach your desired goals in The Crucible.

These services can offer personalised assistance, helping you overcome challenges and achieve the PvP rank you desire. Remember, it’s essential to choose a reputable and reliable boosting service provider, like for example KBoosting.com, to ensure a safe and satisfying gaming experience.

FACTORS TO CONSIDER WHEN CHOOSING A PVP PULSE RIFLE

When searching for the best PvP pulse rifle in Destiny 2, it’s crucial to consider several factors that can impact your weapon’s performance. Here are the key aspects to keep in mind:

Weapon Stats: Each pulse rifle comes with a unique set of stats, such as Range, Stability, Handling, and Reload Speed. Range determines the effective distance of your shots, while Stability affects the weapon’s recoil. Handling impacts the speed of weapon swaps and aiming, and Reload Speed influences the time it takes to reload. Look for a pulse rifle that aligns with your playstyle and preferences. Perks and Rolls: Destiny 2 weapons can roll with various perks, significantly impacting their effectiveness in PvP. The best PvP pulse rifles will have strong perk combinations that enhance their damage output, ease of use, or utility. Research the available perks for each rifle and consider their potential synergy. Archetype: Pulse rifles are available in different archetypes, such as Aggressive, Adaptive, and Rapid-Fire. These archetypes determine the weapon’s rate of fire, impact, and overall feel. Select a pulse rifle archetype that complements your playstyle and works well in PvP scenarios.

By carefully considering these factors, you can find the best PvP pulse rifle in Destiny 2 to give you an advantage in The Crucible.

TOP 7 PVP PULSE RIFLES IN DESTINY 2

No. 7: BXR-55 Battler

Bygones is a Legacy PR-55 Frame pulse rifle, well-regarded for its versatility and ease of use. With a balanced rate of fire and impact, this weapon is an excellent choice for players seeking a reliable option in The Crucible.

Key Features : Legacy PR-55 Frame, solid base stats

: Legacy PR-55 Frame, solid base stats Best Perks : Killing Wind, Eye of the Storm, Elemental Capacitor

: Killing Wind, Eye of the Storm, Elemental Capacitor How to Obtain : Dares of Eternity and Xûr’s Treasure Hoard in Eternity

: Dares of Eternity and Xûr’s Treasure Hoard in Eternity Pros : Good stability and range, adaptable to various playstyles

: Good stability and range, adaptable to various playstyles Cons: Outclassed by some other pulse rifles in specific situations

No. 6: The Messenger

The Messenger is an Aggressive Frame pulse rifle known for its severe damage and a slower rate of fire. It packs a punch, eliminating enemies in just a few bursts.

Key Features : Aggressive Frame, high impact

: Aggressive Frame, high impact Best Perks : Desperado, Rapid Hit, Outlaw, Killing Wind

: Desperado, Rapid Hit, Outlaw, Killing Wind How to Obtain : Trials of Osiris activity rewards

: Trials of Osiris activity rewards Pros : Potentially lethal with the right perk combinations, excels in mid-to-long-range engagements

: Potentially lethal with the right perk combinations, excels in mid-to-long-range engagements Cons: Slower rate of fire, requires precise aiming

No. 5: Chattering Bone

Chattering Bone is a Rapid-Fire Frame pulse rifle that offers a fast rate of fire and excellent handling. Its lightweight nature and quick handling make it an appealing choice for aggressive players.

Key Features : Rapid-Fire Frame, fast rate of fire

: Rapid-Fire Frame, fast rate of fire Best Perks : Outlaw, Kill Clip, Rangefinder, High-Caliber Rounds

: Outlaw, Kill Clip, Rangefinder, High-Caliber Rounds How to Obtain : Last Wish raid drops

: Last Wish raid drops Pros : Quick handling, effective in close-to-mid-range combat

: Quick handling, effective in close-to-mid-range combat Cons: Lower impact, limited range compared to other pulse rifles

No. 4: Outbreak Perfected

Outbreak Perfected is an Exotic pulse rifle that offers excellent versatility and damage potential. Its unique nanite-based perks make it a formidable weapon in both team and solo engagements, earning it the top spot among PvP pulse rifles in Destiny 2.

Key Features : Exotic, nanite-based perks, strong synergy in team play

: Exotic, nanite-based perks, strong synergy in team play Best Perks : The Corruption Spreads (intrinsic), Parasitism

: The Corruption Spreads (intrinsic), Parasitism How to Obtain : Complete the “Zero Hour” mission

: Complete the “Zero Hour” mission Pros : High damage output, nanites increase damage potential, effective in various PvP modes, versatile playstyle options

: High damage output, nanites increase damage potential, effective in various PvP modes, versatile playstyle options Cons: Requires good aim to maximize nanite usage, occupies Exotic weapon slot

No. 3: Vigilance Wing

Vigilance Wing is an Exotic pulse rifle with a unique five-round burst and a perk set that focuses on survivability. This weapon excels in team-based gameplay and can quickly dispatch enemies with well-placed bursts.

Key Features : Exotic, five-round burst, health regeneration perks

: Exotic, five-round burst, health regeneration perks Best Perks : Harsh Truths (intrinsic), Last Stand

: Harsh Truths (intrinsic), Last Stand How to Obtain : Exotic Engrams, Xûr’s inventory, or Exotic cipher quests

: Exotic Engrams, Xûr’s inventory, or Exotic cipher quests Pros : Strong team-play potential, rapid-fire bursts for increased damage

: Strong team-play potential, rapid-fire bursts for increased damage Cons: Requires good aim to maximize potential, occupies Exotic weapon slot

No. 2: Insidious

The Insidious is an Aggressive Burst pulse rifle that deals Arc damage and features a four-round burst fire.

Key Features : Four-round burst, big variety of good perks

: Four-round burst, big variety of good perks Best Perks : Rapid Hit, Heating Up, Rampage, Vorpal Weapon

: Rapid Hit, Heating Up, Rampage, Vorpal Weapon How to Obtain : Vow of the Disciple Raid

: Vow of the Disciple Raid Pros : High damage potential, useful in various PvP modes

: High damage potential, useful in various PvP modes Cons: Requires precision

No. 1: Revision Zero

Revision Zero is an Exotic pulse rifle with various perks and catalysts you can play around to boost your damage per shot and range. This weapon rewards precision, making it a powerful choice for skilled players.

Key Features : Craftable Weapon

: Craftable Weapon Best Perks : Ricochet Rounds, Vorpal Weapon, Hakke Light Burst Fire

: Ricochet Rounds, Vorpal Weapon, Hakke Light Burst Fire How to Obtain : Currently not available to obtain

: Currently not available to obtain Pros : Excellent range and damage

: Excellent range and damage Cons: Less forgiving for missed shots

With this final entry, you now have the complete list of the Top 7 PvP pulse rifles in Destiny 2. These weapons offer unique perks and playstyle options, making them formidable choices for dominating The Crucible. Experiment with different pulse rifles to find the perfect fit for your playstyle and unleash your competitive edge in Destiny 2 PvP battles.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

While the Top 7 best PvP pulse rifles in Destiny 2 steal the spotlight, there are a few honourable mentions worth considering. These weapons may not top the charts, but they can still hold their own in The Crucible:

New Purpose : A reliable choice from the Duality Dungeon, featuring perks like Desperado, Vorpal Weapon and Focused Fury.

: A reliable choice from the Duality Dungeon, featuring perks like Desperado, Vorpal Weapon and Focused Fury. Smite of Merain: A King’s Fall Raid weapon with strong damage potential and favourable perks such as Moving Target, Swashbuckler & Vorpal Weapon.

Experiment with these additional options to find the perfect pulse rifle for your Destiny 2 PvP experience, and don’t hesitate to explore other weapons that suit your unique playstyle.

TIPS FOR MASTERING PULSE RIFLES IN PVP

To truly excel with pulse rifles in Destiny 2 PvP, follow these essential tips:

Aim for the head : With precision shots, pulse rifles deal higher damage, so focus on landing headshots for maximum impact.

: With precision shots, pulse rifles deal higher damage, so focus on landing headshots for maximum impact. Master the recoil : Learn your weapon’s recoil pattern and practice controlling it for consistent accuracy.

: Learn your weapon’s recoil pattern and practice controlling it for consistent accuracy. Play to your weapon’s strengths : Each pulse rifle has unique features; use them to your advantage in various PvP situations.

: Each pulse rifle has unique features; use them to your advantage in various PvP situations. Experiment with different rolls: Perks can significantly impact your weapon’s performance, so try different combinations to find the perfect fit.

With practice and perseverance, you’ll soon dominate The Crucible with your chosen pulse rifle.

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, finding the best PvP pulse rifle in Destiny 2 is crucial for dominating The Crucible. With our top picks, honourable mentions, and essential tips, you’re well-equipped to unleash your competitive edge and conquer the battlefield. Happy hunting, Guardians!