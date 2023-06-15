Marvel is set to launch a new Blade series, and the House of Ideas has extensively teased the title.

The publisher described what readers may anticipate from the series, which will be published by writer Bryan Hill and artist Elena Casagrande next month. Marvel claims that the most recent Daywalker narrative centres on the protagonist as the character unintentionally “unleashes a dark, ancient power.”

Hill said, “Blade is a treasured character for me. Here, we have an opportunity to explore his history, reveal new aspects of his world and create a story that’s brutal, sexy, and bold as it travels into the world of monsters and magic.”

Casagrande said, “I think that the first goal of drawing a fight scene is to let it be powerful and fluid at the same time. I see fighting like dancing, so my first thought is always about choreography and then the movements that I need to make strong. Obviously, every character needs a different choreography, a different way to fight — it’s fun to personalise it — and with Blade, I’m happy to have the chance to use the swords and showcase his strength.”

The narrative of this horror and pop culture hero, whose star power is expected to increase over the years to come, will be best introduced with Blade #1.

Blade #1 is scheduled to release on 19 July.