Cricket Gangsta, the popular gully cricket real-time multiplayer for mobile developed and published by Creative Monkey Games, has announced its collaboration with Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF). This partnership marks a significant milestone as Creative Monkey Games becomes the first Indian gaming company to join forces with DEF, further solidifying its position in the international gaming industry.

Creative Monkey Games co-founder and CEO and technology entrepreneur Deepak Aravind said, “Our goal with the Cricket Gangsta game was to create the most fun and engaging 3D cricket game that captures the essence of gully cricket and brings it to mobile devices. We wanted to provide an authentic multiplayer experience that appeals to cricket enthusiasts and offers a nostalgic trip down memory lane for players who grew up playing gully cricket.”

The collaboration with Dubai Esports and Games Festival is a strategic move for Cricket Gangsta as it marks its entry into the international esports league. The game has already garnered immense popularity in India and other cricket-loving countries. By expanding their user base in international markets like the Middle East, and South Africa, and tier-one countries such as the UK, the US, and Australia, Cricket Gangsta aims to reach a wider audience of cricket enthusiasts. The Middle East, in particular, is an essential market for sports, especially cricket.

Aravind added, “The collaboration with Dubai Esports and Games Festival will strategically help us expand our user base in the Middle East, which is also one of the essential markets for sports, especially cricket.”

The Dubai Esports and Games Festival will take place from 21 to 25 June 2023, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai. Cricket Gangsta will be running the Cricket Gangsta DEF League’23 tournament from 5 to 24 June. The regional online leaderboard tournament will be conducted in 12 countries, including India, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

Aravind said, “We are excited to be part of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival and contribute to the growth of esports communities. Our DEF League tournament has already witnessed increased user engagement and rankings. We are proud to see Cricket Gangsta ranking in the Top 10 in the sports games category on the App Store and Google Play Store.”

Creative Monkey Games, founded in 2015, is a prominent player in the mobile gaming industry. With a robust portfolio of 50+ games and over 40 million downloads, the company has established itself as a key player in the mobile cricket games niche. Their flagship title, World Cricket Battle 2, has gained a massive following among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.