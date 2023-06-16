European creative technology company Retinize has announced that it will launch an immersive real-time animation tool Animotive in July.

Recently awarded the “Best Innovation in Animation” award at the Irish Animation Awards 2023 for its collaboration with Flickerpix Animations, Animotive will transform the way creatives work together by enabling remote collaboration in a virtual space with VR.

Users can embody characters, light, shoot and export content seamlessly. The result is a streamlined animation production process that offers unprecedented creative freedom and efficiency and can generate cost savings of up to 80 per cent when compared to traditional workflows.

“We are thrilled to introduce Animotive to the world with this closed beta launch,” said Retinize CEO Phil Morrow. “Anyone who’s tried to create 3D animated content knows that it’s complex, costly and time-consuming. Our goal is to make it fast, fun and affordable for creators from all backgrounds.”

The tool will be launching its platform via a closed beta on 30 June. Creative enthusiasts and professionals can download the software and experience the future of animation production by signing up in advance on Animotive’s website.

Watch this short teaser for a sneak peek at how the tool will transform the creative process:

To mark the closed beta launch, the Animotive team hosted a presentation and conducted a live demo at the prestigious Annecy Animation Festival, which took place at the Impérial Palace Rotonde de l’Europe on 14 June at 4 pm CEST. Festival attendees were welcomed to sign up to witness the next generation of animation production in action.

Animotive will launch in July 2023 with a free version to get started and pro subscriptions starting from $66.99 per month. Users with a PCVR headset and a VR-ready PC will be able to sign up and download the free software at their official website.