Tom Clancy’s ‘The Division’ is free for Uplay users till 7 September

Tom Clancy’s The Division is a third-person shooters from Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft. Ubisoft Entertainment is now offering Tom Clancy’s The Division for free to all users who have a Uplay account . The game is available on Uplay and it can be claimed until 7 September 2020 and is only applicable for PC users.

Don’t miss your chance to get The Division for FREE! Now that’s anything but Divisive!: https://t.co/ghKUEKUxdq pic.twitter.com/Pigo86J6Wb — Ubisoft Uplay (@UbisoftUplay) September 1, 2020



The Division was first released in March 2016 and was a huge commercial success. Ubisoft stated that the game had shattered the company’s records for the highest number of first-day sales.

The game allows you to “specialise, modify, and level up your gear, weapons, and skills to take back New York on your own terms.” When it launched, the game presented as a recreation of New York City, offering an intense competitive multiplayer mode and interesting co-op encounters. The video game, which released in 2016, is available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC platforms. The role-playing game sees the player as a special government agent, whose aim is to restore order.

The Division is also being offered for free as part of Microsoft’s lineup of free Games with Gold to Games Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscribers. The game will be available free of charge throughout this month.