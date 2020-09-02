ZOTAC Technology launches GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs

ZOTAC Technology has announced the advent of the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, the second generation of RTX, features RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, better visuals, fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end.

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series introduces a fresh design with flourishes that exert motion in stillness and advancements in cooling.

“The GeForce RTX 30 Series based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture is a marvel of engineering. We move forward introducing refinements on the component level, restraint on external hardware design, and advancements in cooling to bring out the best of each GPU,” said ZOTAC Chief executive officer Tony Wong.

“We look forward to ZOTAC’s engineering prowess and forward-thinking hardware design in pushing the most advanced GPU architecture even further,” said NVIDIA vice president of global GeForce marketing Matt Wuebbling.

Always a PC gamer’s favorite with its prominent design and absolute performance, the all-new AMP Extreme design introduces HoloBlack, a unique design embracing an aurora-like holographic finish that exerts motion in stillness. The flourish shifts in color depending on the angle of view with a transparency that is only visible when the SPECTRA 2.0 RGB lighting glows underneath.

The design language to unify both front and back continues with the inclusion of a wraparound backplate with the addition of ARGB lighting. A new 3-pin RGB header feature enables the connection of an external RGB LED strip to sync with the graphics card lighting.

While the metal die-cast frontplate and backplate ensure all-around physical durability, AMP Extreme also features POWERBOOST, a high temperature resistant chip that enables continued longevity and stronger performance.

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series features Trinity and Twin Edge, the triple fan and dual fan models. Both Trinity, Twin Edge and AMP Extreme come equipped with a more refined IceStorm 2.0 cooling system.

The powerful cooler introduces advancements under the hood and is purpose-built for wider coverage to keep the GPU cooler and running stronger. The new 11-blade fan increases airflow by up to 10 per cent when compared to our previous generation design while adjustments to the heatsink design, improved heat pipe layout, and wider coverage contribute to better overall performance. The FREEZE fan stop feature has also been expanded to be available on more models than before.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series will be available starting in the second half of September 2020, while AMP Extreme and Twin Edge models are expected to be available in October 2020.