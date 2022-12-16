In a bid to further popularise online gaming amongst Southeast Asia’s growing digital user base, Khelraja, Asia’s renowned real-money gaming brand that offers sports betting, live casino and esports among other categories, has signed actor Esha Gupta as its brand ambassador. Under the long-term association, the Bollywood and Telugu star will promote Khelraja’s sportsbook and casino segment across digital and offline marketing channels.

Khelraja’s latest association comes close on the heels of its partnership with Manchester United and France legend Patrice Evra and is a momentous development for the growth of the Khelraja brand as well as Southeast Asia’s larger iGaming ecosystem. As one of Bollywood’s hottest and boldest divas with films such as Rustom and Jannat 2 under her belt, Esha Gupta will help the brand strengthen its position as a classy, reliable, and fun-filled online gaming platform. Her work in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema will also further accelerate the adoption of online gaming amongst regional audiences and raise Khelraja’s profile as a premium iGaming brand across key demographics.

Speaking on the association, Khelraja country manager Japneet Singh Sethi, said, “Khelraja is already extremely popular amongst Southeast Asia’s growing community of online gamers, thanks to the range of its offerings. As one of the coolest iGaming platforms, it has a natural synergy with Esha Gupta, whose bold and vivacious persona has enthralled and entertained millions of people across the continent. Bringing her on board as the brand ambassador for our Sportsbook and Casino segments was an obvious choice. With her as the face of the brand, we are confident of accelerating our current growth trajectory and achieving greater operational scale than ever.”

Esha Gupta added, “As one of the top iGaming platforms in Southeast Asia, Khelraja offers a bouquet of options for digital-first people like me, who play online games while also getting a chance to earn real money rewards. I am delighted to be representing Khelraja as its brand ambassador and am looking forward to representing the brand’s offerings across channels.”