‘Black Ops: Cold War’ is the next ‘Call of Duty’ game to launch on 26 August

The next installment of the Call of Duty franchise will be titled Black Ops: Cold War, according to a video posted Wednesday on Call of Duty’s YouTube page. The game, which is being developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, will have a worldwide reveal on 26August.

Activision just announced (via IGN) the next title of their long-running FPS franchise.This installment will take place during the fraught period in 20 century global history when the United States and the Soviet Union were at the brink of nuclear devastation. The rise of McCarthyism, the Bay of Pigs, the fall of the Berlin Wall — all of these hugely formative moments happened during the umbrella we call the Cold War, a conflict rife with potential energy between ideologically opposed forces.

The game’s tagline, “Know your history or be doomed to repeat it,” and that its YouTube description mentions the name “Verdansk,” which just so happens to be the location of Warzone’s primary map and was also featured in Modern Warfare. Activision has promised that Warzone will be tied to future games in the Call of Duty series, and it sounds like that might be starting now.

Activision had previously confirmed that Black Ops: Cold War will be connected to the popular Warzone battle royale mode. Though the announcement of the new game has come later in the year than previous Call of Duty game announcements, there were many leaks as to what the theme and name would possibly be, including by a marketing activation with Doritos.