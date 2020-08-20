Marvel Comics’ ‘The Rise of Ultraman’ to arrive this Fall; trailer released

The Rise of Ultraman

Marvel Comics fans can rediscover the world of an iconic hero, as the comics giant has teamed up with Tsuburaya Productions to tell the origin story of The Rise of Ultraman. The entertainment conglomerate has also unveiled its trailer lately.

The Rise of Ultraman #1 will expand the incredible legacy reimagining the fabled beginnings of this iconic hero. It will retell the origins of the Earth’s mysterious defender against the terrifying Kaiku and promises to entertain both longtime enthusiasts and newcomers to the fascinating world of Ultraman.

Slated to launch later this year, the series is crafted by talents such as Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Mat Groom (Self/Made), Francesco Manna (Avengers, Fantastic Four, Michael Cho (Captain America) and Gurihiru (The Unstoppable Wasp).

Commenting on the announcement, Higgins said in an official statement, “A few years ago, thanks to my time on Power Rangers, I was able to discover and learn more about Tokusatsu. With its wildly different conventions and inspirations, Tokusatsu, and Ultraman in particular, has been a huge source of joy for me. It’s a genre so ripe with possibilities, even down to what we conceive of in the structure of superhero storytelling. It’s both an honour and a privilege to bring Ultraman to Marvel.”

Groom further added on the new series, “Monsters in fiction have been embodying all that is dark and scary in our world for as long as we’ve been telling stories. But I don’t think anybody understood the immense scale of our most pressing problems quite like Eiji Tsuburaya. He imagined the darkness looming overhead as tall as skyscrapers— alien and unknowable and ANGRY. But he also imagined us being able to stand up to those monsters, by rising above our worst impulses and embracing a nobler way of being. He imagined ULTRAMAN.”

Ultraman, and his Ultra Brothers, have been inspiring and exciting people around the world for over half a century. Higgins and Groom are honoured to have an opportunity to add a unique thread to the grand Ultraman tapestry- drawing on all that has come before, to create something unlike anything that has come before.

Written by Higgins and Groom, art of The Rise of Ultraman #1 is done by Manna, Cho and Gurihiru with the cover design by Alex Ross.