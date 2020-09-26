The new Xbox app for iOS will let you stream Xbox One games to your iPhone

Microsoft is about to release a big Xbox app update for iOS that includes the ability to stream Xbox One games to an iPhone. A new Xbox app will arrive in the App Store soon that includes a remote play feature, which lets Xbox One console owners stream their games to an iPhone according to Verge.



The report notes that this new app and its remote play capability is different than Microsoft’s xCloud service. Whereas xCloud allows players to stream Xbox games directly from Microsoft’s servers to their phone in any location, remote play on the new Xbox app on iOS requires players to be connected to their own Xbox. Apple and Microsoft are still at odds with how to bring xCloud to iOS.



The Verge’s Tom Warren has showcased early beta access of the Xbox app update for iOS through a video posted on Twitter. The app appears to allow Xbox One users to stream games from the console to their iPhone remotely. This works similar to how Sony’s PS4 Remote Play app offers remote play functionality to both Android and iOS users.

Microsoft’s new Xbox app for iPhone lets you stream Xbox games to an iPhone 😎 It’s coming soon, and here’s how it works. More information here: https://t.co/zsQ7S2cEis pic.twitter.com/env64JlaAt — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 25, 2020



Warren said that the Xbox app update would allow users to access their Xbox One console from an iPhone over Wi-Fi or LTE. This means that you can gain remote access even when your iPhone isn’t on the same network of your Xbox. It will also let you remotely switch on your Xbox One even when you’re outside and using a separate network from your home Wi-Fi. When you activate the console from your phone, it is said to start up without sound or Xbox light.

Warren says there will be a Connect button under the My Library section of the updated Xbox app to let you connect and start playing games from your Xbox One console. The update is also said to bring features such as download or share game clips and screenshots captured on the connected console. You can also expect some performance enhancements from the existing version. Furthermore, the overall experience seems similar to what Microsoft recently brought through the new Xbox beta app for Android devices.