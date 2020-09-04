The Esports Club concludes esports league for Tom Clancy’s ‘Rainbow Six Siege’

The Esports Club, a Bangalore based esports platform announced the end of their five month esports league for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. The WD Black TEC League Powered by LG Ultragear in association with ZOTAC Gaming , ACT Fibernet and Games The Shop, were the partners of the esports league in India.

The Esports Club, co-founder and head of business development Ishaan Arya, said, “We’ve always enjoyed working on campaigns around Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and the WD Black TEC League was a pivotal moment for us. Not only did we help establish a solid base for Rainbow Six Siege esports in India but also proved that a long format esports league is not only viable but a much better proposition for both players and sponsors. The icing on the cake was watching our league champions go and dominate the Six Major South Asia Division ”.

Spanned over a duration of five months, the platform played host to over 2000 individual players. The overall prize pool for the event was Rs 6.75 Lakh that was split over five monthly seasons, while the MVP’s of each division received WD SSD every single month.

The Esports Club director of Esports Mansoor ‘Nabu’ Ahmed, at said, “As a former esports athlete I can’t stress enough on the importance of a competitive base to help grow the talent in a region. Our goal with the WD Black league was to ensure there are enough competitive opportunities for Rainbow Six Siege players in South Asia to continue to improve by constantly competing”.

The League had a unique three tier division approach, that allowed players to get a taste of esports along with offering them a distinctive opportunity to play and win every single month, regardless the level of their skill.

Amongst all the teams, Team Union Gaming from Sri Lanka dominated the league with four back to back championships, and went on to win Ubisoft’s official Rainbow Six Siege Major for South Asia.

The Esports Club founder Vamsi Krishna, said, “From a business standpoint our objective has always been to create new IP’s & formats that work for both players and sponsors. The WD Black TEC League was just our first step in introducing more amazing long term opportunities for players while helping expand the Esports Base in India with commercially successful esports IP’s.”

The WD Black TEC League ran from April 2020 till August 2020 with five seasons broadcast almost daily on The Esports Club’s Facebook and YouTube pages.