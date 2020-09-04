OtterBox and Xbox partner for the development of accessories

OtterBox is teaming up with Xbox in the development of accessories for next-generation gaming. (PRNewsfoto/Otter Products LLC)

OtterBox, smartphone case protection brand, is teaming up with Xbox in the development of accessories for next-generation gaming.

“Xbox is leading the way to play anywhere you go and across devices, and OtterBox has long been a leader in mobile protection.We look forward to unveiling our holistic gaming portfolio that will perfectly compliment the robust ecosystem Xbox has created,” said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke.

The introduction of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is heralding in a new era of entertainment. A perfect storm of Xbox ingenuity, developer innovation and the revolutionary 5G network is culminating in a new way to game, so gamers can play in more places – and OtterBox will be there to keep gamers connected when it matters most.

Earlier Xbox announced the official clothing collaboration on May 20, with their spring collection.The official Xbox clothing line include accessories and hats, a bunch of snapbacks and wool caps with popular titles like Forza Horizon 4, Minecraft, and more; with no expiry date on this Meta Threads collaboration.

The OtterBox gaming portfolio will be unveiled in January 2021. Sign up now for exclusive sneak peeks and early access at otterbox.com/gaming.