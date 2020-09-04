EWar brings one-week-long ‘TappyBird Showdown’ tournament for casual gamers

Mobilegaming and e-sports start-upEWar Games has announced the launch of a new gaming tournament on its mobile app, based on the easy-to-play, flying adventure video game – TappyBird. The online tournament titled ‘TappyBird Showdown’, will be sponsored and partnered by leading smartphone brand POCO, and is scheduled to be held over a period of one week, which is from 4 September to 10 September 2020.

While users need to pay no entry fees to register and enter into this tournament, the winner of TappyBird Showdown will be awarded a new POCO M2 Pro smartphone; apart from that, the top 40 players have a chance to win overall cash prizes worth Rs. 30,000.

The tournament is mostly intended towards casual or hobby-based gamers since TappyBird is a simplistic tap-to-play game that anybody can play easily. One key highlight of this tournament will be the in-game promotion of POCO’s M2 PRO smartphone. During the tournament, the players will have the opportunity to collect several in-built ‘POCO phone icons’ as a part of the usual ‘slide-forward’ gameplay; for collecting each POCO M2 Pro Phone, the player will also be rewarded 5 points which will added to his/her total score.

Speaking about the tournament, EWar Games founder and CEO Parth Chadha, says, “We at EWar are delighted to present TappyBird Showdown — a unique tournament that offers casual gamers an easy chance to win attractive prizes while playing their favourite game TappyBird. In view of our collaboration with POCO for this tournament, EWar’s in-house team of developers have made in-game environment changes to promote the brand’s latest smartphone POCO M2 Pro. Thus, the players will need to collect POCO phones inside the game in order to increase their points, climb up the leaderboard and win the tournament. Being an ad-free gaming platform, we are constantly innovating in terms of gamified brand placements and product promotions, without hampering the quality gaming experience for our users, and the gameplay of the upcomingTappyBird Showdown will be exemplifying our commitment in that direction.”

One can register to participate in ‘TappyBird Showdown’ through EWar’s mobile app. The registrations have started 29 August onwards, and already more than 1100 people have registered for the tournament.

During the one-week-long tournament, the players need to play the maximum possible number of times to increase their chances of winning. There is no limit to their gameplay; one is allowed to play as many times he/she wants, until the last minute of the tournament. The player with the maximum score (points) at the end of the tournament will be declared the winner.