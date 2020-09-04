APC Kids signs new international broadcast deals for CTC Media’s ‘KID-E-CATS’

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment division of APC Studios, has inked a number of deals across all three seasons of CTC Media’s hit preschool animation KID-E-CATS.

New partners include Minika (Turkey) taking seasons one and two free TV rights, Chilean SVOD VTR and Nordic platform SF (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland) taking seasons one and two, while RTVS (Slovakia) will air season one of the famous animated show.

Commenting on the new deals, APC Kids managing director Lionel Marty said: “KID-E-CATS is a top performing title for us, broadcasters across the globe have offered a home to these three adorable kittens and we are pleased to be bringing the show to an ever-increasing international audience.”

The co-production and distribution company has also secured a deal with Menart to distribute season three of the title in the Balkans, covering Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Montenegro, and Macedonia.

CTC Media Animation Department director Ksenia Gordienko added: “We’re thrilled that children in Latin America, Nordic countries and Balkans can enjoy the adventures of the cat family. It is very important for us to see the IP continuing to grow globally and we are excited to launch ten new special episodes of Kid-E-Cats this fall.”

Owned and managed by CTC Media and produced by Studio Metrafilms, KID-E-CATS, is one of the leading pre-school series in Russia. The third season is completed and series one and two are currently available on Nick Jr. internationally in over 170 territories following a deal signed between APC Kids and Nickelodeon International in 2017. 10 special episodes will also be available soon.

The animated series follows around three kittens- Cookie, Pudding and their kid sister Candy who are forever ready to jump into action with endless enthusiasm and energy. Their imagination also knows no bounds, and these kitties are capable of the most absurdly funny problem-solving suggestions. Through life’s little lessons, they learn to look before they leap – well sometimes!