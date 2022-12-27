TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand has partnered with South Asia’s leading esports tournament organiser, JetSynthesys’ Skyesports, for an enthralling year long mobile gaming tournament – the Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup. The two entities are coming together to conduct exciting Call of Duty: Mobile tournaments throughout 2023.

Season 1 of the tournament will witness some of the top teams from across the country compete against each other in an intense Call of Duty showdown. In this gaming extravaganza, the TECNO POVA smartphones would be grasping Skyesports’ grassroots-level penetration and the elaborated esports events to develop a remarkable connection with the Zillenials who have a zeal for mobile gaming. The matches of the tournament would be live-streamed on Skyesports’ official social media channels in four different languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu to effectively connect with the gaming enthusiasts from every nook and corner of the country.

Talking about the recent association, TECNO Mobile India CEO Arijeet Talapatra commented, “In the current fiscal, India witnessed more than 50 crore citizens taking up gaming, which also means a noteworthy 12 per cent increase from last year. India’s gaming sector registered a whopping $2.6 billion growth and is further expected to grow by 27 per cent to reach the mark of $8.6 billion. Noticing the consumers’ shift towards mobile gaming, TECNO strengthened its POVA range of smartphones and drove the revolution by providing feature-rich gaming devices under the same. POVA as a product line resonates with the trinity of speed, power and performance and encourages Zillenials to ‘Stop At Nothing’ and continue to hustle. Call of Duty Mobile POVA cup is an Annual property, which we have created in partnership with Skyesports to grow a community of mobile gaming lovers and offer a performance rich immersive experience to avid gamers on POVA devices.”

Commenting on the newly formed partnership, JetSynthesys’ Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “We are very excited to collaborate with TECNO POVA and to execute the Call of Duty Mobile POVA Cup. India has more than 396 million gamers, who spend an average of 14 hours per week gaming. Thus, such a partnership will enable TECNO POVA to directly spotlight its smartphones throughout the year to a young and tech-savvy audience. The tournament will also elevate the esports scene of the game from the grassroots level and offer continuous action for fans and players of the game alike.”

JetSynthesys CEO of Gaming Anuj Tandon added, “I see this partnership as an event to showcase the growth, reach and power of our gaming sector. Call of Duty is the perfect game for this partnership- a high octane game that is thrilling to play and watch. Tecno and Skyesports will work to make it a memorable experience for all the participants and viewers worldwide. Can’t wait for the fans and gamers to turn up and soak in this unique experience.”

The Call of Duty Mobile POVA Cup is set to be one of the biggest esports tournaments for the mobile shooter to date in India. It will have a year-long format spanning multiple seasons offering both amateur and pro players a chance to hone their skills and compete. These seasons will culminate in an intense Grand Finals taking place at the end of 2023.