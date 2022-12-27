Adda52 has announced the fifth edition of its ‘Poker Night with Stars’ series inviting poker enthusiasts across the country to celebrate the New Year with popular Indian film and television actor Rohit Bose Roy.

With its ‘Poker Night with Stars’ campaign, the brand aims to establish that the game is for people from all walks of life and everyone gets a chance to play with their favourite celebrities. With Rohit Bose Roy onboard, the brand is determined to excite more players to join the game and get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play with an acclaimed celebrity.

The players can participate in the ‘Poker Night with Stars’ contest via three routes – Cash leaderboards, tournaments, and a lucky draw for all first time depositors. The contest has kickstarted from 26 December 2022 and will conclude on 22 January 2023. The final table will take place online on 29 January 2023, where the players will play the final table with Rohit Bose Roy. The prize pool for the final table is Rs 5 Lac. The event can be watched live at Adda52’s YouTube channel.

Speaking on the campaign, Adda52 chief revenue officer Krishnendu Guha said, “We have always tried to ensure that Poker Night with Stars is looked upon as an exciting opportunity by people from all walks of life to try their hands on Poker and engage with their favourite celebrities for a unique gaming experience. We aim to take the experience of this skill-based game to the next level by introducing new entertaining opportunities for players with our interesting campaigns and online events. With New Year’s celebration spirit at its high, we wanted to welcome 2023 with great joy and cheer; and having Rohit Bose Roy as our celebrity guest is like icing on the cake.”

Expressing his excitement, film and television actor Rohit Bose Roy added, “I’m delighted to take part in Adda52.com’s Poker Night with Stars campaign. I am looking forward to playing the game of poker and interacting with intelligent poker fanatics who will put forth their best moves to live up to the craze they hold in them for the game. It’ll be a great platform to showcase my poker skills as well.”

‘Poker Night with Stars’ invites players from across the country to participate and play poker with celebrated icons. The series was started by Adda52 in 2018 with Chris Gayle. In the past, acclaimed celebrities like Dinesh Karthik, Keroin Pollard, Salim Merchant have been associated with this campaign.