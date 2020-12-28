Steam releases list of top 10 popular titles that made a mark in 2020

Steam has finally released the list of ‘Best Games of 2020′ on their game library. Steam has added all games that had more than 30,000 concurrent players at some point during the year in this list. Some of the popular titles that made it to the top 10 most-played games list are as follows:

Destiny 2,

Among Us,

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,

Cyberpunk 2077,

Life is Strange 2,

Grand Theft Auto V,

Mount & Blade 2: Banner Lord,

DOTA 2,

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,

Monster Hunter World,

Terraria

The list comprises of the usual suspects like Destiny 2, Counter-Strike, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Terraria, but there are a surprising number of newcomers like Among Us and Cyberpunk 2077 that were released just a few weeks back.

Valve releases its list of the top-played games of the year on Steam – sorted by how many concurrent players each game had. Each of these games had over 200,000 concurrent players at their peak with Cyberpunk 2077 reaching a record high of 1,054,388 players on 12 December.