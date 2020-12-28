‘Geminose: Animal Popstars’ with Indian origin character will be heading to Switch early 2021

Ultimas along with Midnight City announces a partnership with Silver Bullet Studios for exclusive publishing rights to Geminose: Animal Popstars.

The upcoming Nintendo Switch title features a furry cast of musicians for players to collect and form their own band. Deck them out in custom outfits, embark on a world tour, and build a rockstar mansion along with partaking in interactive mini-games.



Geminose brings a cute cast of animal characters for players to unlock, with each having a unique personality and country of origin. Players will have a wide array of quirky characters to choose from such as Topaz Tiger, a master sitar playing; Bhangra a dancing tiger hailing from India; Diamond Dog, a British violin virtuoso sleuth; and Umbalite Unicorn, a disco dancing lyre player from the Land of Myth and Legend. Players can also kick off dance-offs between the Geminose, to add a lineup of 45 mashup superfans to their group.

Players will travel the globe to find ‘best-in-class’ musicians to join the band. Once their band is assembled, it’ll be time to hit the road and build their fanbase for global recognition. Becoming a global hit will also net players rewards to customize their house and band looks, as well as unlock several mini-games. Geminose features over a hundred outfit combinations ranging from zany styles to fashionable ensembles. Players can tap into their inner chef in the shared kitchen, creating recipes from all over the globe.

Featuring eight rooms including character-themed options, and hundreds of unlockable unique interactive items, players in Geminose will be able to decorate the mansion of their dreams. With aesthetics ranging from the bustling streets of NYC to the lush forests of Uganda, players will be able to decorate every room in their mansion to suit their style or their musicians’.

Geminose: Animal Popstars will be coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2021. The family-friendly title will feature a wide variety of songs, mini-games, and nearly endless decorating options.

A list of features include: