‘Wonder Woman 1984’ scores biggest box office opening during pandemic

Wonder Woman 1984 earned $16.7 million at the US box office over the weekend, making it the best opening weekend for a movie since theatres shut down in March due to the pandemic. This is despite the fact that the movie released simultaneously on the streaming platform HBO Max.



2017’s Wonder Woman had opened with $103 million in the US. The sequel has so far grossed $85 million globally.

“This is a very weak theatrical opening,” said David Gross, who runs the movie consultancy FranchiseRe. “With more than half of North American theatres closed and the pandemic surging, the majority of moviegoers and fans have little choice but to watch the film on television. Early foreign openings have been weak as well.”

“Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend,” said WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer operations executive vice president and general manager Andy Forssell. “During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot in the lead role. Warner Bros. has confirmed plans for a third film in the franchise.