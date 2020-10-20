Square Enix releases Balan Wonderworld’s Opening Movie

Square Enix has officially dropped the opening movie for Balan Wonderworld, the upcoming 3D action-platformer video game from former Sonic the Hedgehog developers – director Yuji Naka and character designer Naoto Ohshima, under the new Balan Company gaming brand.

The video shows Leo and Emma, the main characters of the video game, starting their adventure in Wonderworld. They follow a strange bouncing creature called Tim into an unknown lair where they meet the mysterious maestro known as Balan. Balan shows off some of his parlor magic while seguing into a jaunty musical number. While it doesn’t show off a lot of Balan Wonderworld’s gameplay, it does offer an idea of what the game will offer in terms of atmosphere.



Here is how Square Enix officially describes the upcoming video game:

Entering a whimsical and bizarre land through a mysterious theatre, players will take on the role of Leo and Emma as they embark on an adventure like no other. Led by an enigmatic maestro named Balan, they must navigate through Wonderworld to restore happiness and balance the hearts and minds of all they encounter here.

The title is slated for release for everything except mobile devices next year on 26 March 2021.