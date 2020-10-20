Disney XD to discontinue in Japan from January 2021

After the UK and Singapore, Disney has announced to be shutting down operations of linear TV channel, Disney XD in Japan, effective from 31 January 2021.

This move clearly indicated that the entertainment conglomerate is diverting all traffic to its almost-one-year-old streaming service, Disney+. As per the official notice, all Disney XD programming will head to Disney Channel and Disney+ in Japan.

The notice read: Thank you for watching Disney XD. The final broadcast of Disney XD in Japan will be on January 31, 2021 (Sun) at 24:00. Details will be announced on the official website at a later date. We apologise for the inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding. Thank you for watching Disney XD since its launch.

In addition, The Walt Disney Company also announced that SKY PerfecTV! new subscriptions will also end on 31 December 2020.

Disney also announced its launch of Disney+ Hotstar in Singapore on 1 November taking its humongous library to the loyal Disney audience in the country.

Lately, The House of Mouse has restructured its media and entertainment (M&E) business globally. The new M&E distribution group will be responsible for all monetization of content—both distribution and ad sales—and will oversee operations of Disney’s streaming services. It will also have sole P&L accountability for Disney’s media and entertainment businesses.