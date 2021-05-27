SQUARE ENIX celebrates 35th anniversary of ‘DRAGON QUEST’ with four new titles

In honor of the 35th anniversary of the beloved DRAGON QUEST series, SQUARE ENIX has announced four new titles during a celebratory livestream event. Western fans can look forward to the newly announced DRAGON QUEST XII, DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake, and DRAGON QUEST TREASURES. Additionally, for the first time ever in DRAGON QUEST history, these three titles, which are all currently in the early stages of development, will have global simultaneous releases. For the mobile gamers, the livestream introduced a new mobile puzzle game titled DRAGON QUEST KESHI KESHI (Final Name TBC).





DRAGON QUEST XII

Following the massive hit of the critically acclaimed DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age and DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, together the titles surpassed over 6.5 million copies worldwide, DRAGON QUEST XII is the newly announced mainline entry in the series.





DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake

In this latest visual iteration of DRAGON QUEST III, long-time fans and newcomers will be invited to experience this HD-2D version of DRAGON QUEST III that provides a unique three-dimensional feel by adding 3D effects to pixel-based backgrounds. DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake is planned for release on console.



DRAGON QUEST TREASURES

A completely new spinoff from the DRAGON QUEST series, DRAGON QUEST TREASURES explores the childhood of the siblings Mia and Erik from DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. As Mia and Erik, players will embark on an RPG treasure hunting adventure in another world before the events of DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age.



DRAGON QUEST KESHI KESHI (Final Name TBC)

Developed with NHN PlayArt, this title is a free-to-play mobile puzzle game for iOS and Android devices that will feature popular DRAGON QUEST series characters, monsters and items as erasers which are used to erase graffiti in the game.



DRAGON QUEST series creator and game designer Yuji Horii shared his gratitude to fans for their continued support of the franchise over the past 35 years: “I’d like to thank the fans who have always loved the DRAGON QUEST series and who have continued to support it throughout the years, along with the new players who are just beginning their journey in the world of DRAGON QUEST. I hope we can continue to celebrate the series for another 35 years to come!”



To celebrate these announcements and the 35th anniversary, players of the popular mobile tactical RPG DRAGON QUEST TACT will be treated to various in-game events and exciting rewards:

DQ Day Celebratory Quest: Players will receive 1,000 Gems by completing this limited-time quest, available until June 6.

Players will receive 1,000 Gems by completing this limited-time quest, available until June 6. DQ Day Celebratory Special SP Scout Red and Blue: Players who login now until June 6 will receive 3,500 Gems. Players who login now until 10June will also receive SP Scout Tickets, enabling them to scout beloved DRAGON QUEST monsters, such as Dragonlord (True Form), Zoma and more, from two limited-time banners.

SQUARE ENIX also announced a special sale across various platforms now through June 9th for select DRAGON QUEST titles. Highlights include:

PlayStation Store- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS, DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2, DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition and more on sale

Microsoft Store – DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition on sale for $25.99 (35per cent off)

STEAM Store – DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2, DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition and more on sale

Nintendo Game Store – DRAGON QUEST I, DRAGON QUEST II and DRAGON QUEST III for Nintendo Switch now available for 35per cent off

Square Enix Store – DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2, DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition and more on sale

Stadia – DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition now on sale for $25.99 (35per cent off)

Epic Games Store – DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition for PC now on sale for $25.99 (35per cent off)

Humble Bundle – DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2, DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition and more on sale

Green Man Gaming – DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2, DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition and more on sale

More information regarding platforms and release windows for DRAGON QUEST XII, DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake, and DRAGON QUEST TREASURES will be announced at a later time.