Sega’s ‘Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game’, sprinting onto PC and consoles on 22June

In celebration of the upcoming Olympic Games this summer, SEGA of America announced that Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game will launch worldwide on 22June 2021 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, Xbox One, Steam and Google Stadia.

Featuring 18 fun-fueled Olympic events, a robust Avatar Creator, and local and online play for up to eight players, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 offers aspiring Olympians of all ages a chance to pursue their own Olympic dreams at-home or online.

“The Olympic Games are a unifying symbol of sportsmanship and competition for athletes and fans throughout the world.Tokyo 2020 channels that positive spirit into a fun, arcade-style experience for friends and family to play together as we all look forward to the start of the Olympic Games this Summer,” said SEGA of America President & COO Ian Curran.“

Go faster, higher, stronger in 18 different solo or multiplayer Olympic events:

100m

4x100m Relay

110m Hurdles

Hammer Throw

Long Jump

Baseball

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

BMX (Cycling)

Boxing

Judo

Rugby Sevens

Football (Soccer)

100m Freestyle (Swimming)

200m Individual Medley (Swimming)

Sport Climbing

Table Tennis

Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 also features a comprehensive Avatar Creator for gamers to create the Olympic athlete of their dreams! More than 50 different colorful wardrobe options are available to choose from, from traditional country kits to more imaginative outfits like pirate and astronaut costumes.Eight-player multiplayer, Ranked Games, and global leaderboards offer plenty of options for aspiring Olympians to compete online together in their quest for gold.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game is rated ESRB 10+ and will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 22June 2021 for $39.99.