‘Splatoon 2’s’ Halloween event is returning this month with a chance to snag some spooky headgear

Nintendo is holding another encore Splatfest in Splatoon 2 this month. The game’s Halloween-themed event, Splatoween, is returning on 30 October, and players will have another chance to snag some spooky headgear.

Splatoween is structured just like other Splatfests that crop up all year long. Players will throw support behind a team by choosing from the voting terminal in Inkopolis Square, group up for Turf War matches, and earn Super Sea Snails, which players can use to add ability slots to their gear or reroll existing abilities. But this is Halloween, so naturally, everything’s all spooky and stuff. If Splatoween 2020 is like the original event, maps are decked out in glow-in-the-dark graffiti, and Inkopolis is like the craziest Halloween party ever with ectoplasmic streamers, green slime everywhere, lights, and costumed Jellyfish going wild.

Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble, the #Splatoon2 #Splatoween event approaches! As befitting the spooky season, this #Splatfest will pit #TeamTrick vs. #TeamTreat! This eerie event begins 10/30, 3pm PT through 11/1, 2pm PT! pic.twitter.com/6BnQmRzfgw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 9, 2020

Four new headgear pieces will join the Splatoon 2 catalogue later this month and will be available to claim via a Switch News article on the console. The items are the Kyonshi Hat, Li’l Devil Horns, Hockey Mask, and Anglerfish Mask, and they look pretty sweet.

In January, Splatoon 2 will host a special Mario-themed Splatfest in celebration of the series’ 35th anniversary. That event will pit two of Mario’s most iconic power-ups against each other: Super Mushroom vs. Super Star.