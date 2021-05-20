Samsung Galaxy S21 5G customers can access to Antstream’s 1000+ classic games and more

Antstream Arcade has announced a partnership with Samsung, which sees Antstream included in the Samsung Boost value added service proposition – available to customers of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Series which further allow customers to access 1000+ classic games service.

From health and fitness to entertainment, music and creative platforms, Anstream joins a list of premium experiences within Samsung Boost.

As part of this exclusive collaboration, users will be able to access Antstream Arcade’s premium ad-free service for three months free of charge. Following this, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G customers can choose to either subscribe to the service or continue to play any of Antstream’s 1000+ classic games via its ad-funded freemium service.

By streaming games, customers can play any title they want instantly, with no downloads and emulators required. They can also switch between popular classics, such as Mortal Kombat, Disney’s Super Star Wars titles, Space Invaders and Asteroids, whenever they want, straight from their smartphone wherever there is a WiFi, 4G or 5G connection. Furthermore, Antstream Arcade provides players with access to exciting gaming tournaments and challenges, in addition to its global leaderboards and other social features.

Antstream director of business development Sam Butler said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be supporting Samsung’s Boost proposition for the launch of its new flagship device in Antstream’s home market. Antstream is one of the only truly device agnostic game streaming services in the world. The power and quality of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G models offer a perfect environment in which to enjoy some of the most iconic games of all time, on a device you can carry in your pocket. It’s a really exciting time for gamers and the gaming industry”

Samsung UK and Ireland director of connected services and technology Teg Dosanjh said, “At Samsung, our customers are at the heart of everything we do and we challenge ourselves to deliver to them the best services and technologies that enable the very best experience with us. It is from listening to our customers that Samsung Boost was born. We’re excited to give our customers the opportunity to try new experiences through our Boost proposition, and are thrilled to have Antstream on board, who enable our customers to get their game on!”

Antstream Arcade’s library features games from Taito, Atari and Bandai-Namco in addition to titles from Disney and Warner Bros – with playable titles ranging from definitive classics to obscure curios. Antstream Arcade represents one of the only ways players are able to officially access the games of the past while simultaneously supporting the game’s original creators and rights holders.

Boost offers are available to all customers who have already purchased a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G device in the UK and Ireland, in addition to those who purchase up until 31 October 2021.