WildBrain has partnered with Headspinner Productions to produce the second season of the 2D animated kid’s comedy series Denis and Me which is all set to premiere in fall, following a commission from WildBrain Television’s Family Channel (Canada) for 20×3 new episodes. Family Channel also picked up the show’s first season of 10×3 episodes, launching in summer 2021.

First season of the series was originally launched in December 2020 on YouTube, where it became an instant hit, with over 320 thousand subscribers and 20 million views till date.

The series is created by Diana Moore and co-created by and stars Denis Kopotun, the Canadian YouTube sensation whose channels have generated over nine million subscribers and almost four billion views globally.

Production of the second season is underway at Cartoon Conrad in Beaverbank, Nova Scotia, with expected delivery in summer 2021. The show is executive produced by Michelle Melanson, Ken Cuperus and Diana Moore.

The animated series is created for kids of the age group six to 11 years. The story depicts the adventures of a quirky teenager named Denis and his best friend, an enterprising business cat named Sir Meows a Lot.

The new episodes are being produced with the financial participation of the Shaw Rocket Fund.

WildBrain VP channels and curation Katie Wilson said, “We’re always on the lookout for great series that will appeal to kids and families worldwide, no matter which platform they’re watching. Denis and Me definitely hits the mark with its heartfelt and hilarious storylines, and we look forward to working with Headspinner to build on the show’s early success by growing its global audience through broadcast, global distribution and YouTube.”

Headspinner Productions president Michelle Melanson said, “We’re thrilled to have WildBrain and family channel on board as our new partners. Denis and Me is off to an amazing start and we can’t wait to continue to grow our fan base and brand with all-new episodes.”

Rocket Fund president and CEO Agnes Augustin said, “We’re excited to continue our involvement in Denis and Me by supporting the second season of this entertaining, high-quality program, which will be available for kids to enjoy on more platforms. We are thrilled to have WildBrain and Family Channel introduce Headspinners’ great series to even more youth across Canada and the world.”

Additionally, WildBrain will handle global distribution of Denis and Me across seasons one and two, and the company’s premium kids and family AVOD network, WildBrain Spark, will exclusively manage the popular Denis and Me channel on YouTube worldwide, including direct advertising sales.