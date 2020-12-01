SaGa Frontier Remastered to release in Summer 2021

Square Enix has announced SaGa Frontier Remastered for a Summer 2021 release. The remaster is coming to PlayStation 4, PC, Switch, iOS and Android.



SaGa Frontier Remastered follows the footsteps of Romancing SaGa 3, SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions and Romancing SaGa Re;universe in bringing the SaGa franchise to the west.



The remaster will also introduce a brand new protagonist, Fuse, who was supposed to be included in the original 1997 game but was cut as a playable character prior to release due to time constraints. New events and cutscenes that were not featured in the original have also been added.

SaGa Frontier characters are also available in Romancing SaGa re;Universe. In the smartphone game, players can obtain SS Alkaiser, SS Emelia, SS Blue and SS Rouge from a limited-time Ultra-Deluxe Summon until 9 December 2020