ATF Online+ commenced today

ATF 2020 which commenced today, had its Online+ Opening Ceremony streamed directly from Marina Bay Sands’ Hybrid Broadcast Studio in Singapore. The event started Minister for Communications and Information, Singapore S Iswaran in a session moderated by CNA presenter/senior editor Steven Chia.

The Drama Craze session with CatchPlay CEO Daphne Yang moderated by SAAVA director, Southeast Asian Audio-Visual Association Yeo Kok Siew, had Yang talk about the changing content and the growing amrket for the same in South East Asia and South Asia. This was followed by a panel discussion which saw DM Don Square Entertainment head of acquisitions Mariani Abdullah, TV+ (Turkcell) content manager, content acquisition & management Adem Uysal, MX Player senior director – content acquisitions & alliances Aaron Mascarenhas and moderator Glance head of content Insight Avril Blondelot. Talking about the growing hunger for content in India, Mascarenhas mentioned, “India has a vast population and a huge market for content. We focus on various genres, which blend together and that is working for us.”

The panel discussion was followed by a pitch of Taiwanese content. Korea Animation Content showcase saw some really amazing kids’ shows.

What made the first day magical was the journey in the blue world of Smurfs. The moderator shared the many arenas, Smurfs have magically covered, ready to make their mark on television soon. A premiere of the first episode of the TV series was showcased at ATF. Which was definitely the icing on the cake.

Can’t wait to see what’s in store for tomorrow!