DigiCon Asia 2020 Awards announced; Indian origin Neeraja Raj wins Asia Silver



DigiCon6 awards have encouraged and honoured talented short film makers and animation creators every year.



The 22nd DigiCon6 Asia Award was organised by Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings (TBS) throughout Asia including Japan. And this time India’s Neeraja Raj bagged Asia Silver for the Meow or Never in the category of Best Animated Technique.

Meow or Never is a nine minutes animated comedy short. It tells the story in a madcap musical, where a catstronaut travels the galaxy looking for the meaning of life, but when she encounters a space pup eager to help, it only gets them into trouble at every turn.

On winning the award for Meow or Never, Raj in conversation with Animationxpress, shared, “It was such an honour to be receiving such a prestigious award and representing my country as an Indian director on a global stage. I am so thrilled to be achieving this after qualifying for the Next Generation Award (for young talent and directors under 25) in the initial round. I’ve looked up to Digicon6 Asia and its previous iterations through the years, marvelling at the quality of amazing films that are showcased; it’s so cool to be a part of it now!”

26 year old Neeraja Raj is a director, writer, animator, a storyteller. She received her MA in Directing Animation from the National Film and Television School, UK (2020) and her B. Des. from the National Institute of Design, India. She completed a six months animation apprenticeship with The Walt Disney Company India in 2016.



Commenting on Neerja Raj’s achievement, AnimationXpress founder CEO & editor-in-chief Anil Wanvari shared, “We, at AnimationXpress.com which is part of the Indiantelevision.com group and is the Indian partner of Digicon, are delighted that 26 year old Neerja Raj’s Meow or Never got awarded a silver for best technique. She is a young emerging talent who managed to best many other Asian professionals who are very much senior to her.”

Earlier her film Stars was been screened at many festivals all over the world and Meow or Never was also shortlisted for the Student BAFTA Awards 2020. In September 2020 at 22nd DigiCon6 Asia Award India Raj’s Meow or Never received the Next Generation award.

Here is the 22nd DigiCon6 ASIA Awards winners list :-