Adda52 concluded its Online Poker Series with a prize pool of Rs 15 crore on 18 February.

In a first for the AOPS (Adda52 Online Poker Series), the final tables of select premier events were played aboard Deltin Royale in Goa.

Here are the winners of the top 5 tournaments of AOPS 2024:

AOPS Dynamo Kick-Off

The AOPS kicked off with this Rs 35 Lakh GTD tournament. A total of 658 entries participated in this Rs 5500 buy-in event, with Venkatesh Mukundan claiming the top prize with a winning amount of Rs 6,16,910 and Amit Saraff coming in second place, receiving Rs 4,47,692.

AOPS Highroller

The AOPS Highroller attracted 232 entries contributing to a final prize pool of Rs 75 lakhs. The buy-in for this event was Rs 33,000. Gokul Raj Dharmarajan won the tournament and got Rs 16,46,913. Shravan Shyam Chhabria stood second and received Rs 13,12,220.

AOPS Micro Main Event



For AOPS Micro Main Event, the final prize pool of Rs 27 lakh surpassed the GTD of Rs 25 lakh. With a buy-in set at Rs 550, the event saw 5416 entries. Kovid Saraswat was crowned the champion, who won Rs 3,96,074, while Gunisha Sinha claimed the second position with winnings totalling Rs 2,82,335. 431 players claimed the ITM spots, with a minimum payout of Rs 2,052.

AOPS Mini Main Event

The AOPS Mini Main Event was shipped by Mohit Mahi who won Rs 24,21,831, with Sahil Mahboobani coming second and winning Rs 17,26,364. Out of 3233 entries, the top 8 players received payouts. Additionally, 323 participants received payouts, with the minimum being Rs 16,438. The final prize pool for the event was Rs 16 lakh.

AOPS Main Event

The AOPS Main Event had 3072 people participating, and together they created a final prize pool of Rs 3,07,19,963. The buy-in for this event was set at Rs 11,000, with a guaranteed prize pool of Rs 3 crore. Dhirajkumar Totala won the tournament and got the first prize of Rs 39,94,754. Vaibhav Sharma stood second and received Rs 39,94,753. Additionally, 287 players received payouts from the tournament, with the minimum amount being Rs 35,263.