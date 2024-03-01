Indian esports organisation Gods Reign has partnered with LG Electronics. As part of this collaboration, LG UltraGear will serve as the exclusive display partner for Gods Reign’s Counter-Strike 2 lineup for the next year.

Commenting on the partnership, Gods Reign CEO Rohith KR said, “With the rise of Counter Strike 2, we entered the game with confidence, and have managed to find a brand that is aligned with our vision to grow esports in India through investment across a variety of games. Furthermore, we have built a popular content creator lineup, which we will be leveraging to bring more eyeballs towards LG UltraGear’s state-of-the-art gaming monitors.”

The team has bagged titles like the $240,000 Skyesports Masters 2023, the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: SEA Open Qualifier, and the recently concluded Dust2.in Masters #7 alongside victories against international opponents in the Skyesports Souvenir.

As part of this partnership, LG UltraGear will forge connections with Gods Reign’s content creators, including Red Parasite, Thor Gaming, HarshdeepSinghYT, AJ Jelly Gaming, Miss Senorita, and Siddha Gaming.

LG UltraGear will receive strategic placement in the jersey of Gods Reign’s Counter-Strike 2 lineup. The organisation will be collaborate with the brand for digital and on-ground events, show matches with influences, and social media promotions.

The upcoming 2024 Skyesports Counter-Strike 2 Roadmap, boasts a $1 million prize pool across six global events.