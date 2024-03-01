Screen Ireland recently announced the expansion of the National Talent Academy Network, appointing Cultural & Creative Industries Skillnet (CCIS) as the lead organisation to manage the establishment of the new National Talent Academy for VFX. The National Talent Academies, an initiative of Screen Ireland, was established to develop a skilled, diverse talent and crew base throughout the country, offering a wide range of skills development opportunities for the Irish screen industry.

“Screen Ireland is delighted to launch the new National Talent Academy for VFX, joining the agency’s existing National Talent Academy network across live-action and animation. The new academy is designed to address skills needs for the VFX sector as it grows rapidly, and create opportunities for new entrants from a range of diverse backgrounds,” said Screen Ireland skills and professional development head Colman Farrell.

“CCIS is delighted to be appointed as the lead organisation to manage the establishment of the new National Talent Academy for VFX. The VFX sector in Ireland has been growing steadily in recent years and there is significant potential for the sector to grow even more,” said CCIS manager Gareth Lee. “We believe the new Academy will play an important role in supporting the sector to address ongoing skills challenges by offering inclusive access opportunities for new entrants, as well as upskilling and progression opportunities for those already working in the sector. We look forward to working closely with stakeholders in the VFX sector, Screen Ireland, and the wider National Talent Academy network to ensure the success of the new National Talent Academy for VFX.”

Retaining the diversity and inclusion focus present across all academy initiatives, its ambition is to drive more Irish talent from all backgrounds and disciplines into the VFX sector and develop greater awareness of the sector as a career path.

Engaging with key stakeholders across the country, CCIS will work closely with the regions, community groups, industry bodies and other diverse entities to form a Steering Group at a national level. The Steering Group, along with representatives from Screen Ireland will in turn guide the Academy and sign off on an annual workplan for its fund, valued at €600,000. CCIS will also begin an open recruitment process to appoint a manager to oversee the day-to-day activities of the academy.

Over the past 15 years, Irish post-production and VFX has become a leading hub for large scale international productions, underpinned by a highly-skilled local creative talent pool. Nominated for BAFTAs, Emmys and Visual Effects Society Awards, Irish VFX work is globally recognised, competing at the highest levels internationally. This recent work includes a host of some of the biggest films and television series in the world, from Marvel Studios’ WandaVision and Spiderman – No Way Home to Netflix’s The Irishman to HBO’s Game of Thrones.