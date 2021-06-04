Riot Games to expand ‘VALORANT Mobile’ after more than 14 million PC players globally log on each month since its inception

Valorant

Video game developer and publisher Riot Games has announced an average of more than 14 million PC players from around the world log on each month to play VALORANT, Riot’s free-to-play FPS video game that launched solely on the PC platform only one year ago on June 2, 2020.



After a record-breaking closed beta debut and successful global launch, VALORANT quickly established itself as a global fan-favorite, emerging as one of the most prominent FPS games available on PC. Over the game’s first year, VALORANT players competed in over half a billion games of the team-based shooter. With enthusiasm for VALORANT only continuing to grow, Riot now is preparing to expand the franchise – starting with VALORANT Mobile – in order to bring VALORANT to more players around the world.



“One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community, and to prove to them that VALORANT will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter. To see our growing player community recognize and appreciate what we’re trying to do with VALORANT is beyond what we could’ve expected and we’re thrilled to soon offer the same competitive VALORANT experience to even more global players,” said Riot Games executive producer of VALORANT Anna Donlon. “



Within less than a year after VALORANT’s 2020 debut, Riot also launched the VALORANT Champions Tour to support the game’s growing competitive scene. The VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) is a year-long, global esports circuit featuring three levels of competition: Challengers, Masters, and Champions. The second major event of the 2021 Champions Tour and VALORANT’s first international tournament, VCT: Masters Stage 2, culminated this past week in Reykjavík, Iceland. According to initial reports, the final match between Sentinels and Fnatic garnered more than one million concurrent viewers, and an average minute audience of over eight hundred thousand.



In honor of VALORANT’s year-one milestone, Riot will host a month-long celebration for VALORANT players and fans, gifting members of the community in-game rewards and initiatives. Throughout the month of June, the VALORANT community will receive commemorative digital swag, including a redeemable player card and a free event pass, to mark the occasion.





