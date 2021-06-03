VTech joins BBC Studios’ global licensing programme for ‘Bluey’

BBC Studios has agreed on a multi-territory licensing deal with VTech to produce electronic role-play toys, further expanding its global licensing portfolio for the multi-award-winning children’s TV property Bluey.

VTech’s initial range for Bluey will feature popular characters from the worldwide hit series and will include electronic books, role play watches, and a phone. The product is expected to launch at retail in both Australia and the USA for Q3 2022, followed by future rollouts in the UK, France, Canada, and New Zealand.

Vtech director of product development and licensing Andrew Barrett said, “We are delighted to be partnering with BBC Studios on this beautifully crafted show. Its focus on imaginative play combined with adventurous storytelling fits perfectly with our ethos of play, learn and develop.”

BBC Studio senior licensing manager Julie Kekwick added, “Our new partnership with VTech symbolises a significant extension of our Bluey franchise, joining our other global partners such as Penguin Random House and complementing the highly successful Moose Toys, master toy range.”

Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents around the world since it first launched in Australia in October 2018 and is fast becoming a global hit, achieving outstanding ratings and attracting a multitude of best-in-class partners.

Jointly commissioned by BBC Studios and ABC Children, Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia. The series is distributed internationally by BBC Studios outside of Australia.

BBC Studios has a global broadcast deal with Disney for Bluey and recently announced that the third season will debut on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+ in all territories outside of Australia, New Zealand, and China.

Bluey is also available on CBeebies in the UK, where it has become the top program on the channel since it launched in April. Its episodes constitute the top five most requested CBeebies episodes on BBC iPlayer. Toys from global master toy partner Moose are set to launch at retail in the UK in July.