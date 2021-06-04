ESL unveils professional mobile gaming controller with RiotPWR

ESL Gaming has announced the ESL mobile gaming controller will soon be available worldwide. The ESL Controller was designed by RiotPWR, the mobile controller developer of mobile gaming hardware. The partnership with ESL and RiotPWR officially kicked-off earlier in 2021 with the announcement of the Rotor Riot Controller sponsorship of ESL’s Spring Season of the ESL Premiership.

“By launching the ESL Controller, we can confidently stand behind the gaming hardware we use in our mobile tournaments, fully knowing the best product is in the hands of our pros.Partnering with RiotPWR to create the ESL Controller made a lot of sense to both teams, we have worked together in the past and our company’s values align on the quality and standards needed in competitive mobile gaming,” said ESL Gaming VP Fan Value Management David Hiltscher.

The ESL Controller is compatible with iOS and Android devices and allows pros to level up their gameplay with the highest quality mobile gaming controller on the market. The ESL Controller is wired for latency free gameplay and uses RiotPWR’s pass through charging feature, which gives gamers the ability to play uninterrupted, as users can charge their device while playing over 1000 controller-compatible mobile games.

The ESL Controller offers an unrivaled mobile gaming experience that brings a console feel to on-the-go gameplay. The console size controller is complete with a full range of buttons and triggers and outfitted with an 8-way DPad and L3R3 for ultimate control. There’s an audio DAC and a headphone socket to provide latency free listening to audio plus a unique share feature so you can stream live with one press of a button.

“We are excited to launch the ESL Controller and to collaborate with the amazing ESL team for their slate of upcoming tournaments.Being able to offer a product that allows pro gamers to compete on the top level is an important aspect of tournament play and we are thrilled to get the best mobile gaming controllers into the hands of players,” said RiotPWR president Fraser Townley.