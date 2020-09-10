Razer’s unveils black coloured chewing gum which will boost gamers’ focus and reaction time in games

Razer’s latest gaming accessory is a chewing gum aimed at boosting your focus and reaction time in games. The company teamed up with 5 Gum from Mars Wrigley to make “Respawn by 5 Gum” in three flavors: cool mint, tropical punch, and pomegranate watermelon.

Notably, this isn’t the company’s first edible product, as it has previously launched a flavored energy drink mix back in 2019.According to Razer, the gum was developed with an “extensive amount of R&D,” which was apparently undertaken with daily regimes, gaming schedules, and snacking habits in mind for casual and professional gamers. For those that were skeptical about the drink mix’s high amounts of caffeine can rest assured since the only source of caffeine in Respawn is through green tea extracts. In other words, one can consume it “at any time of day or night to keep gamers focused, but not continuously affect them once the game was over.”

