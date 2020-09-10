BBC Studios partners with Penguin Random House to bring books inspired by ‘Bluey’

BBC Studios that introduced children and families in the U.S. to Emmy-winning animated series Bluey, has named Penguin Random House as the master publishing partner for the preschool brand.

Wide range of books inspired by the popular animated show available on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+, will arrive at U.S. retail stores on 20 October, 2020. Penguin Random House now holds global rights to these Bluey titles (excluding China).

The partnership with Penguin Random House comes after the U.S. launch of Bluey toys from master toy licensee Moose Toys earlier this summer, as well as the Season two debut of the series on 10 July.

Speaking about this development, BBC Studios America Consumer Products and Business Development VP Suzy Raia stated, “Love for Bluey continues to grow among families with young children around the U.S., and we are looking forward to bringing the stories beyond screens into beloved books we know preschoolers will enjoy. The partnership with Penguin Random House is a wonderful addition to a growing licensing programme that started with Moose Toys last month. There are many more exciting things ahead for our favorite Blue Heeler.”

Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy, who lives with her dad, Bandit; mum, Chilli; and 4-year-old little sister, Bingo. In every episode, Bluey uses her limitless Blue Heeler energy to play elaborate games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

BBC Studios Book and Audio Publishing head Jan Paterson said, “We are delighted to partner with Penguin Random House to bring Bluey from the screen to the page for a wonderfully varied collection of fantastic story and activity books for little ones around the world.”

The series reached 16 million total views across Disney Channel and Disney Junior in Q4 2019. In Q1 2020, Bluey became a top six Disney Junior series with kids and girls aged two to five, and a top five series with boys aged two to five. Across Disney Junior and Disney Channel in Q1 2020, Bluey reached 15.6 million individuals over the age of two, reaching 21 per cent of all kids aged two to five.

“I immediately fell in love with this new canine clan! Perfect family viewing, Bluey’s unbounded imagination, adventurous spirit, and emotional resilience is matched only by the strength of the storytelling. We are thrilled to be Bluey’s official U.S. children’s book publisher and we can’t wait to extend Bluey’s wonderful adventures into books!” added Penguin Workshop vice president and associate publisher Daniel Moreton.

The initial titles from Penguin Random House will help children and families expand Bluey’s fun-filled adventures beyond the screen. The titles available in the U.S. include Good Night, Fruit Bat (SRP $4.99) and The Creek (SRP $4.99), aimed at three to five year olds, and Time to Play!: A Sticker & Activity Book (SRP $7.99), aimed at four to six year olds.

In Australia, Penguin Random House Australia already holds the publishing rights to Bluey, where the books have enjoyed great success, selling one million copies in only seven months. The first three Bluey titles, which launched in November 2019, were the second-, third-, and fourth-highest selling Australian children’s books of the year. Since their launch, titles from the Bluey franchise have held the Number one position in Nielsen BookScan’s official Australian bestseller charts a total of 24 weeks (out of 42 weeks).

The books also received industry recognition with one of the story books, Bluey: The Beach, awarded the 2020 Book of the Year- the first time ever in the history of the Australian Book Industry Awards that a children’s picture book has won this prestigious award.