Rap sensation Karma, known for songs like Young Galeech and How To Tame Your Beast, has teamed up with popular content creator Naman “Mortal” Mathur to bring an electrifying live music performance at the Skyesports Masters in the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bangalore. Taking place on 26 and 27 August, the Skyesports Masters has Rs 2 crore prize pool.

Karma is set to captivate the crowd at India’s biggest gaming tournament with a performance consisting of some of his most popular hits.

Speaking about the live performance, Vivek Arora a.k.a. Karma said, “I couldn’t be more excited to perform at India’s biggest gaming tournament, the Skyesports Masters. The gaming community of the country is one I have been deeply connected with and I am looking forward to doing that again at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bangalore along with Mortal.”

Mortal and Karma will also be teaming up at the event to bring a live performance of the duo’s hit single, The Game is On. This will be Mortal’s first live music performance as the gamer hones a new persona for a live show in Bangalore. “I am looking forward to my first live performance and I am thrilled to see it happening at the historical finale of India’s first-ever franchised esports league,” said Mortal.

Fans can attend the event for esports action and a music performance for free by signing up through PayTM Insider.

The Skyesports Masters Finale at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bangalore will feature the top four teams – Marcos Gaming, Gods Reign, Revenant Esports, and 7Sea Esports – of the League Stage competing for the title of inaugural champions. Fans can catch all the action live on Loco.

Besides the esports action and musical performance, the Skyesports Masters is set to feature a cosplay competition, creator showdowns, and meet-and-greets. Some of the country’s biggest gamers will be attending the event including Scout, Xyaa, Rakazone, Tonde and more.