Centre: Toonz Media Group CEO

Toonz Academy, the educational services arm of global kids and family entertainment company Toonz Animation India has launched its new animation and visual effects ProEdge Course.

The ProEdge Course is designed to provide a comprehensive learning experience for aspirants in animation and visual effects field. Admissions to the course will be through a national level entrance exam called Toonz Creative Aptitude Test (T-CAT), which will focus more on the creative abilities of the aspirants. The course is open to students at all levels, from beginners to experienced professionals. T-CAT is scheduled to be held in the third week of September and aspirants can register by visiting Toonz Academy’s website.

Animation and visual effects along with gaming and comic (AVGC) is expected to generate over two million job opportunities in the next 10 years. The new offering from Toonz Academy will cover a wide range of topics, including 2D and 3D animation, character design, storyboarding and visual effects. Students will learn from experienced industry professionals and will have the opportunity to work on real-world projects.

Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar said, “The ProEdge Course is a perfect blend of creativity and technique. It is based on our Toonz pedagogy, which is a unique blend of Creative Concepts, Tools, and Techniques (CCTT). This pedagogical approach ensures that students not only gain theoretical knowledge but also acquire practical skills that are directly applicable in the industry.”

Whether one is an aspiring animator or a visual effects enthusiast, or someone who is eager to explore the world of digital creativity, the ProEdge Course will help them nurture creativity and technical skills, preparing them for an exciting and lucrative career.

Bot FX India CIO and Toonz Academy alumni Anoop A K, Toonz Animation Academics & Training vice president Vinod A S, Toonz Animation chief operating officer Johnson Leon and Toonz Animation India education services executive director Sasikumar R also spoke during the meet.