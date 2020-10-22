PSL V kicks off its online qualifiers from tomorrow in a new avatar with a virtual format

Poker Sports League is returning in a new avatar as Poker Sports League – Virtual (PSL-V). With its online qualifiers beginning from 23 October, the league will go on for two months in a virtual format with two to three matches per week. To be a part of PSL-V, the poker enthusiasts can register on the company’s proprietary mobile application – Hashtag Poker.

Poker Sports League Promote Amit Burman said, “We started Poker Sports League with the aim to sportify the game of poker and the kind of response that we received for the last two seasons was overwhelming. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we couldn’t go ahead with Season three earlier this year. However, it gives me immense pleasure to present our flagship Poker Sports League in its new virtual avatar. We are thrilled and geared up to kick-start PSL-V with online qualifiers and looking forward to a great game of poker.”

PSL-V will see a total of 21 events (poker games) where each participant will get a chance to play a maximum of six out of these 21 games. Out of all the participants, the top 50 participants will make it to the draft, where the team owners will bid for their respective teams. A total of eight teams with 10 players each will compete against each other for a prize pool of Rs 1.8 crore. This edition of PSL will see each team with two players from qualifiers. Moreover, with the rising interest of women for the sport, each team is required to have at least one female member.

Speaking on the commencement of PSL-V, Poker Sports League CEO and co-founder Pranav Bagai said, “With the commendable response we received for the exhibition tournament – The Virtual Poker League, we are positive for an increased participation for PSL-V. The format of the league being virtual and panned over 21 days, will automatically give more time to the players unlike the usual five-day format.”

Keeping in line with the concept of PSL season three, every participant who makes it to the team will get remunerated and also get success fee from the prize pool in case their team wins. Bagai further added, “This is the only sports format where each team has a combination of professionals and amateurs. Absolutely anybody who knows the basics of poker – can play a series of online poker games to secure a spot in this India wide poker league. Moreover, with the league being virtual this season more and more poker enthusiasts will be able to join in from anywhere in India to compete with some of the finest minds in the country”

In line with the concept of Poker Sports League’s season three, the Porker Sports League – Virtual will be played online on the company’s proprietary application – Hashtag Poker and will be streamed online on its YouTube channel. The same virtual platform was also used for the recently concluded and first-ever Virtual Poker League.