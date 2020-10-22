Glen Keane will take all ‘Over the Moon’ at SIGGRAPH Asia 2020

Glen Keane, director and Academy Award-winning animator, will take center stage at SIGGRAPH Asia 2020 Virtual as the keynote speaker. The 38-year veteran from Walt Disney Feature Animation, Keane is trained under Walt Disney’s Nine Old Men and is most noted for his creations of many beloved Disney characters such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Beast, Pocahontas, Tarzan, and Rapunzel.

In his Keynote session at SIGGRAPH Asia 2020, Keane will bring you on a behind-the-scenes look at the origins and making of his animated feature directorial debut Over The Moon, a co-production with Pearl Studio and Netflix!

Over The Moon is an animated musical adventure feature film about a girl who builds a rocket ship and blasts off to the moon in hopes of meeting the legendary Moon Goddess, Chang’e. When she gets to the “other side”, she unexpectedly discovers a whimsical world filled with fantastical creatures – some of whom threaten her and others who ultimately help her find her way home.

Over The Moon will be premiering on Netflix tomorrow, 23 October 2020.