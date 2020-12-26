Prime users can grab these games and in-game items for free!

Amazon Prime members can claim dozens of free games as well as in-game items for titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Rainbow Six Siege for free now. December’s Prime Gaming lineup includes a wide variety of free games, including Battlefield 3 and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. All Amazon Prime subscribers are eligible to claim the freebies, which at the moment, includes 34 free games and content for Watch Dogs: Legion, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and more hit titles says Gamespot.
Here is the detailed list of the offer:
Available until 1 January: Yooka Laylee
Available until 2 January: Battlefield 3 on Origin
Available until 8 January: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Available until 15 January:
- Close to the Sun
- Turmoil
- Sigma Theory: Global Cold War
- Wizard of Legend
- HyperDot
Available until 22 January: Overcooked
Free SNK Games With Prime Gaming
Available through 31 March 2021
- Art of Fighting 2
- Baseball Stars 2
- Blazing Star
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Fatal Fury Special
- Ironclad
- The King of Fighters 97 Global Match
- The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match
- King of the Monsters
- The Last Blade 2
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Slug 3
- Pulstar
- Samurai Shodown II
- Samurai Shodown V Special
- Sengoku 3
- Shock Troopers
- Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
Battlefield 3 has been added to Prime’s library of free games, though the freebie is only redeemable on Origin. Redeem the free download by 31 December to keep the game in your library forever. Other new free games include historical sim Turmoil, strategy title Sigma Theory: Global Cold War, and minimalist action arcade game HyperDot.