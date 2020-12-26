Prime users can grab these games and in-game items for free!

Amazon Prime members can claim dozens of free games as well as in-game items for titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Rainbow Six Siege for free now. December’s Prime Gaming lineup includes a wide variety of free games, including Battlefield 3 and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. All Amazon Prime subscribers are eligible to claim the freebies, which at the moment, includes 34 free games and content for Watch Dogs: Legion, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and more hit titles says Gamespot.

Here is the detailed list of the offer:

Available until 1 January: Yooka Laylee

Available until 2 January: Battlefield 3 on Origin

Available until 8 January: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Available until 15 January:

Close to the Sun

Turmoil

Sigma Theory: Global Cold War

Wizard of Legend

HyperDot

Available until 22 January: Overcooked

Free SNK Games With Prime Gaming

Available through 31 March 2021

Art of Fighting 2

Baseball Stars 2

Blazing Star

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Fatal Fury Special

Ironclad

The King of Fighters 97 Global Match

The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match

King of the Monsters

The Last Blade 2

Metal Slug 2

Metal Slug 3

Pulstar

Samurai Shodown II

Samurai Shodown V Special

Sengoku 3

Shock Troopers

Shock Troopers 2nd Squad

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

Battlefield 3 has been added to Prime’s library of free games, though the freebie is only redeemable on Origin. Redeem the free download by 31 December to keep the game in your library forever. Other new free games include historical sim Turmoil, strategy title Sigma Theory: Global Cold War, and minimalist action arcade game HyperDot.