Post ban of ‘PUBG Mobile’ nCore announces third-person shooter game ‘FAU:G’ which will launch in October

In keeping with prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Movement, Bengaluru based nCore Games are launching a new multiplayer mid-core gaming title, Fearless and United: Guards (FAU:G) soon.

Addressing the nation through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi had urged and called upon Indian game developers to create world-class intellectual properties. As the popular game, PUBG Mobile is banned in India, its alternative ready FAU:G is getting ready to hit the mobile devices.

nCore Games founder and chairman, Vishal Gondal, says “It is a matter of great pride to respond to PM Modi’s call and present the world a world-class game, which will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil; but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs,”

The game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces who deal with both domestic and foreign threats. Players will be able to, in teams of 5, collaborate and unite to fight the forces of evil. The game is expected to launch at the end of October with its first level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases. The game will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

nCore Games co-founder and CEO Dayanidhi MG details, “nCore team has in depth experience in different genres specially midcore games. We managed genre defining MOBA games like Vainglory of SuperEvil Megacorp for the worldwide audience. We have also worked with global studios like Rovio. nCore has an experienced team and is constantly expanding to bring the best talent together to create games that Indian gamers can relate to while playing”.

Under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar, nCore is dedicating the game to Bharat Ke Veer. Bharat Ke Veer Trust gives homage and support to India’s Bravehearts.

Akshay Kumar says, “For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU:G, I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar ”

20 per cent of the net revenue generated from the game will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer Trust. Bharat Ke Veer Trust is conceptualised by Akshay Kumar and implemented by the Ministry of Home Affairs, to support the families of India’s Armed Forces Martyrs.