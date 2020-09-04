Safal partners with Chacha Chaudhary to promote its frozen products range through ‘talking comics’

Diamond Toons has launched a new talking comic, Chacha Chaudhary Aur Safal Ke Sath Swadisht Khana in collaboration with horticulture brand and well known name fresh and healthy frozen products, Mother Dairy’s Safal.

This joint initiative introduces Talking Comics as a unique innovative way for brands to communicate and connect with consumers in urban, semi urban and rural areas. In this case, it was about delightful and convenient cooking using Safal’s healthy frozen products.

Speaking on the idea of a comic narrative with Chacha Chaudhary, Mother Dairy spokesperson said, “We are glad to partner with the all-time favourite animated characters of Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu for our range of frozen products. With changing lifestyles and uncertainty looming over out-of-home consumption, consumers are opting for convenient cooking options at home. Safal has been catering to this need with its frozen offerings and has been satiating the Indian taste palate for years. Safal promises Goodness of Nature and No Adulteration and to talk about these brand characteristics, we have joined hands with the wisest man of our times, always helping in making the right decision, which in this case is opting for hygienically processed and packed Safal frozen products. Through this initiative, we would like to make our consumers aware about convenient and safe cooking as well as introduce them to the revamped range of Safal Frozen Vegetables and Snacks.”

In this newly launched talking comic, Chacha Chaudhary, the legendary Indian comic hero along with his companion Sabu, discussed intriguing facts about Safal Frozen food and products, teaching the benefits and facts about healthy, fresh, and tasty frozen food by Safal such as Safal Frozen Peas, Frozen Sweet Corn, Frozen Jackfruit, Frozen Aloo Tikki, Frozen French Fries, Frozen Chilly Garlic Nuggets and more. He also warns consumers against fake branding and unhealthy food.

Diamond Toons director Manish Verma added, “Diamond Toons has endeavored to craft a unique infotainment talking comic wherein the readers will learn the benefits of Safal Fresh and healthy frozen products. Through the launch, we aim to educate our consumers, right from children to adults about the nutritive properties of these products in a fun yet appealing way. Safal as a brand is aware of the massive reach of Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu together to reach the desired audience with maximum impact. The new series would be available across print and digital medium in various languages.”

Talking Comics have proved more effective in quick witted connection with consumers. It’s also a new, unique and an eye catching way of communicating to channel partners to present USPs, application of your products and all the related information to use your product in the most effective and efficient manner.

Chacha Chaudhary Aur Safal Ke Sath Swadisht Khana has been translated into five major Indian languages namely Hindi, English, Bangla, Gujarati, and Marathi. It’s also available in English and Hindi to be downloaded digitally.