Harsha Bhogle joins Fantasy Akhada as an investor

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, joins hands with Fantasy Akhada. Harsha Bhogle will be the face of the brand for the next two years and by picking up stake in the startup, he has further reinforced his confidence and commitment towards the brand.
On association with Fantasy Akhada, Bhogle, said, “I have always been interested in fantasy sport because it allows fans to test their wits against others and allow them to be more involved. Fantasy Akhada is an initiative of hard-core sports lovers who understand the fan and fantasy sport and I enjoy seeing young, driven people trying to move ahead. I am hoping Fantasy Akhada will become a platform where fans can congregate and enjoy playing fantasy sport”.
Fantasy Akhada founder Amit Purohit, elaborates that, “We are excited to have Harsha, a stalwart in the world of cricket, join us as an investor at this stage of our journey. When we decided to look for a brand icon for Fantasy Akhada, we aimed at having someone who has an immensely powerful brand image in the minds of the Indian Cricket Fans. We were also clear that it was not just about getting a face for the brand but, in fact, we wanted someone who shares our vision that we have for the business and believes in it wholeheartedly. We are a young organisation and we would also be looking at Harsha as a mentor to us from time to time. Hence, we are humble yet highly enthusiastic to have Bhogle onboard with us. This is a long-term partnership wherein apart from being the face of the brand, he will also guide us in this journey thanks to his vast experience and in-depth knowledge in the world of sports, especially Cricket. We are also very sure that his understanding of fan behavior/preferences and strong business background will help us in planning the next phase of growth for our startup.”
Over the next few months, the company plans to leverage the funding raised so far coupled with Harsha Bhogle’s association to drive the next phase of growth. Fantasy Akhada has been growing by more than 100 per cent month on month post the lockdown on sports ended globally.
Another key focus area where the company aims to invest a lot of time thought and resources is Customer Engagement and Retention.
