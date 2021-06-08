Popular sports team Baltimore Ravens introduces Ravens Gaming League, a gaming and esports platform

The Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team based in Baltimore, has launched Ravens Gaming League, a new gaming and esports initiative and platform . Now on, this will be the place where fans of the team and league can participate in esports competitions and activities. The initiative will launch with a Fortnite tournament starting from 25June to 27June, while a second tournament, featuring Madden NFL 22, which will be held later this year.

To explore the esports space the team has also entered into a multi-year partnership with Esports Entertainment Group (EEG) as esports tournament provider. EEG will operate esports tournaments for the Ravens by utilising the company’s Esports Gaming League (EGL) platform.

“Our esports tournament platform continues to gain strong traction among top-tier professional sports franchises. We are delighted to add the Ravens as our first NFL partner to go live on our platform,” Esports Gaming League CEO Grant Johnson stated.

“We are excited to launch this new initiative and explore the benefits for our fans.The gaming and esports industry offer unique opportunities to engage with our fan base, in addition to Ravens players who have shown interest in gaming and esports,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated.